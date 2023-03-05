Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 83,768 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 263.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.67.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th.

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

