Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 3,132 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at $1,276,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 18.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $128,590.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $165,243.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 184,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,097,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $128,590.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,689 shares of company stock valued at $24,514,651. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NovoCure Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $78.16 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

