Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,001 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 174.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,081,000 after buying an additional 431,792 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,157,000 after buying an additional 195,093 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after buying an additional 116,250 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. StockNews.com cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BWS Financial upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,180,750.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at $34,539,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,180,750.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at $34,539,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 5,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total transaction of $320,107.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,169.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 186,877 shares of company stock worth $11,302,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.98 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $65.41.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Featured Articles

