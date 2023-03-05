Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 172.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GGB opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

