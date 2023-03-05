Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 145.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,584 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Evolent Health worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 7.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Evolent Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $3,847,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $21,914,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

