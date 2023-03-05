Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 30,800 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,984 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 105.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $66.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.8125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

