Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 207,514 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 875,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,514 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 11.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 210,945 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 60.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 230.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 97,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASX opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

