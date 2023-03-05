Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 9,023 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of MGE Energy worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

MGEE stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $86.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.59. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

