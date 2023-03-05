Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

ITT Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ITT opened at $93.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.26. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $95.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.