Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,150 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.30% of Veritex worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBTX. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Veritex by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1,827.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.22 million. Veritex had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In related news, Director John Sughrue acquired 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.