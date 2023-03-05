Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,731 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Inari Medical worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 13.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,930,000 after purchasing an additional 416,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Inari Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Inari Medical by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,689,000 after acquiring an additional 356,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,817,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $616,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,055,363. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $3,663,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,818,609.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $616,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,055,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,739,010. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inari Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $55.84 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.85 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

