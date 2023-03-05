Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $789,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXC opened at $13.64 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

