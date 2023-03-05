Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,346 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,829 shares of company stock worth $3,053,693 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.