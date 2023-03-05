Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126,670 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after buying an additional 279,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.14 and a beta of 2.02.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -28.57%.

HL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

