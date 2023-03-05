Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,039 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Insider Activity

Gartner Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $333.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

