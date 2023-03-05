Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 225.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 77.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 1.19. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,947,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,217,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,644. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

