Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,614 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Brunswick worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brunswick by 140.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Brunswick by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BC opened at $88.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.68.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BC. Citigroup increased their target price on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.23.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

