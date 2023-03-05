Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 25,722 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,722 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.81.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $84.22 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

