Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 6,763 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 261.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Balchem in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 532.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

BCPC opened at $132.71 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.99 and a 200-day moving average of $131.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

