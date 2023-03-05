Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 519 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 87.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 51.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.22.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $74.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.86 and a 1-year high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

