Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.80% of Richardson Electronics worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

Shares of RELL stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

