Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of LendingClub worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,801,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,668,000 after buying an additional 626,217 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in LendingClub by 34.4% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,716,000 after buying an additional 1,243,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LendingClub by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,285,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,720,000 after buying an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 98.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 989,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 83.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,794,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after acquiring an additional 815,170 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LC opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.96.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

LC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

