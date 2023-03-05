Wolverine Trading LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth $239,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth $324,000.

Get First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MARB opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $22.32.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.