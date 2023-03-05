Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 249,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 132.1% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 93,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 336.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CTR stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is 157.35%.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

