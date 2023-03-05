9,425 Shares in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of UniFirst at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $1,788,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of UniFirst to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

UniFirst Price Performance

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $199.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.91. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.26. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

