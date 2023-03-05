Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,637 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GDV opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.