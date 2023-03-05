Wolverine Trading LLC Sells 42,132 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Wolverine Trading LLC decreased its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,132 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTAI. Great Mountain Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,046,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,283,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after buying an additional 418,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,114,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 376,136 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 232,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,197,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 211,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is -54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.