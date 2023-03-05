Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,911 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DMO. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 182,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 28.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 165.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DMO stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

