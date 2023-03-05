Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,239,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,236 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Silvercorp Metals worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,665,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at about $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

