Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Standex International by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 371.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Standex International by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,518,000 after buying an additional 31,271 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SXI opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.35. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $121.85.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other Standex International news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,685.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Standex International news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,685.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $74,598.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,917 shares of company stock valued at $674,176 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standex International Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Articles

