Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 9,575 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 529,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 222,894 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.0% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 106,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

TYG stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

