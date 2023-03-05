Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 736 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $87.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $164.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

