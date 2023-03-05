Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,596 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $50,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $8.31 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

