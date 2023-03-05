Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $478,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 293.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $1,053,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 262.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 3.55. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

