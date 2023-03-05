Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $218.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.64. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.76 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.07 and a 200 day moving average of $230.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

