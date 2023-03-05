BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,961 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 1.78% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 140,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 273,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BKT opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $15.66.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0882 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.