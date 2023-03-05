Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,881.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Genpact news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,881.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares in the company, valued at $29,631,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 315,725 shares of company stock worth $14,618,257. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $47.49 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on G shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

