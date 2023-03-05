Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after buying an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,903,000 after buying an additional 306,720 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 473.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 312,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,273,000 after buying an additional 258,298 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $20,054,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.2 %

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

BAH opened at $96.43 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.