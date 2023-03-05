Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $754,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 176,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $45.28.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.7006 dividend. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

