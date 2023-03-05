Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.23 Million Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Price Performance

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

