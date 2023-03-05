Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,891,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL opened at $9.06 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $938.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASTL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.