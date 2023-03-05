Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Park Aerospace worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,247,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 135,455 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 752,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 70,225 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 851,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Park Aerospace Price Performance

Park Aerospace stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $343.08 million, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 15.05%.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Park Aerospace Profile



Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.



