Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.34 Million Stock Position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 607,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

BRT opened at $21.57 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $408.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $235,976.12. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,182,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,232,360.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $248,583.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,213,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,938,388.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $235,976.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,182,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,232,360.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 65,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,597 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRT shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

