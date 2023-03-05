Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.11% of Harrow Health worth $13,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HROW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 530.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Harrow Health by 44.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at $78,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Harrow Health Trading Up 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80.

In other news, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,176,367.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew R. Boll bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $33,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,553.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $334,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,176,367.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 29,360 shares of company stock worth $393,561. Company insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Further Reading

