Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 92,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Trimble worth $12,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Trimble by 118.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

