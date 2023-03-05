Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 21,739.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260,903 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $12,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 446.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 510.7% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.