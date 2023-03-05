Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.46 Million Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PVH Price Performance

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $83.23 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading

