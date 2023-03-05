Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,085,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $13,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNX. State Street Corp increased its stake in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 110.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,631,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 856,729 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 70.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,794,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,534,000 after purchasing an additional 744,682 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $9,871,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

CNX Resources



CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

