Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $12,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

LEU stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $15,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

