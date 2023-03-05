Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.64.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $126.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average is $137.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $329.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

